Orange business offering public workspace with state-of-the-art technology amid business boom

ORANGE, Texas — Amid what officials believe will be a business boom, a new business in Orange is offering office spaces to be rented for daily use.

City officials felt that with the expansion Orange is experiencing, a public workspace was needed. Efforts from the Chamber of Commerce and the Economic Development Center made the grand opening of The Office Downtown a reality.

The Office Downtown is located at 701 W. Division Avenue.

“Orange Station has been a member of the chamber for years, and there is a need for when someone comes in for office space and kind of having a meeting room," Chamber of Commerce President Ida Schossow said.

The Office Downtown is set to offer a ton of flexibility, a work-friendly environment, and a way for professionals to host meetings. Anyone can rent or lease different spaces in the building to work, host meetings, and collaborate.

The interest in public workspaces is what made Office Supply Store Owner Paul Dickinson rededicate some space downtown for the new addition to the city.

“Because it's not something that everyone is familiar with,” Dickinson said. “We really wanted to invite everyone in to see what this is about to see how they can use it.”

To Dickinson, it feels like a natural expansion for him as a business owner. He believes it goes hand-in-hand with his office supply store.

“Going from business supplies and delivering, to customers to delivering, to ultimately having a space for a business to operate seems like the next move for us,” Dickinson said.

Officials believe the new addition to the city is needed. Especially after Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LLC announced it was bringing an "integrated polymers" facility to Orange.

The Office Downtown includes state-of-the-art technology.

"We have invested heavily in the technology of the conference room," Dickinson said. "We have added several different spaces for people to feel comfortable.”

Those behind the new addition to the city are excited and said clients are already booking the venue.

“We get calls from lawyers and insurance people about spaces on where they can meet when they are in town, and now that they have opened up a spot that was reallot needed by Orange," Schossow said.

A ribbon cutting was held Thursday to celebrate the new business. Since that grand opening, Dickinson says two office spaces have been leased out.

