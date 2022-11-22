Chris Humble set to become new Pinehurst Police Department chief following Jimmy LeBouef's retirement

Chris Humble will be the new chief of the Pinehurst Police Department after Chief Jimmy LeBouef retires.

Humble served with the Orange County Sheriff's Office, the City of Orange Police Department, and as the Pct. 1 constable for more than 10 years before coming to the Pinehurst Police Department.

