Chris Humble set to become new Pinehurst Police Department chief following Jimmy LeBouef's retirement

Chris Humble will be the new chief of the Pinehurst Police Department after Chief Jimmy LeBouef retires.
Credit: Chris Humble

PINEHURST, Texas — The Pinehurst Police Department will soon be under new leadership amid the upcoming retirement of its current chief. 

Chris Humble will be the new chief of the Pinehurst Police Department after Chief Jimmy LeBouef retires. Chief LeBouef will retire on December 2, 2022. 

Humble served with the Orange County Sheriff's Office, the City of Orange Police Department, and as the Pct. 1 constable for more than 10 years before coming to the Pinehurst Police Department.

