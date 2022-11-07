One dead after Sunday night motorcycle accident in Bridge City

The accident happened on FM 1442 at National Drive in Bridge City.

BRIDGE CITY, Texas — Bridge City Police are investigating after a motorcycle accident claimed the life of one Sunday night, according to Orange County Sheriff Jimmy Lane Mooney.

The accident happened on FM 1442 at National Drive in Bridge City.

No other details on what led up to the accident, or the identity of the victim have been released at this time.

12News reached out to the Bridge City Police Department, but a spokesperson was not immediately available.

