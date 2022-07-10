'Tyler was full of life' | Family of Beaumont man shot, killed in 2021 holding candlelight vigil on Monday

"He was sunshine in human form. He always had a big smile on his face and loved to joke around."

BEAUMONT, Texas — Family and friends of a Beaumont man who was murdered in 2021 are holding a candlelight vigil to honor his memory.

(Editor's note: The above video is from a July 11, 2021 newscast.)

Tyler Womack was shot and killed on July 11, 2021 at the age of 29. A candlelight vigil will be held for him on Monday, July 11, 2022, a year to the day he died.

The vigil will be held at the Folsom Hike and Bike Trail at 6450 Folsom Drive from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. Everyone is welcome and candles will be provided. However, those who want to bring their own candles can.

Womack was described as a man who was full of good energy.

"[He] was always positive, only wanted to see the people he loved succeed,"

Tristan Phelps, Womack's brother said. "No one had the energy he had. His energy was unmatched and couldn't be brought down by no one."

Womack was also described as sunshine personified.

"Tyler was full of life, full of love," Andrea Hooks, Womack's stepsister, said. "He was sunshine in human form. He always had a big smile on his face and loved to joke around."

Hooks said Womack was believed in staying positive and always looked on the bright side.

"He had a saying he lived by, 'KIP.' It means keep it positive," Hooks said. "He was such an amazing person who just loved life."

Womack's family misses him every day.

"I don’t think any of us will truly ever get over losing him," Hooks said.

Jacorry Jamard Green is charged with murder in connection with the deadly shooting the took Womack's life. The 21-year-old Beaumont native is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail on bonds totaling more than $1 million.

