Beaumont Police blaming speeding 16-year-old driver for deadly crash

BEAUMONT, Texas — A fatal multi-vehicle wreck in Beaumont may have been caused by a 16-year-old driver, police say.

It happened Thursday around 4 p.m. on North 11th Street near Luby's.

A 51-year-old Beaumont woman has died as a result of the crash, Beaumont Police officer Carol Riley confirmed with 12News. All others involved have minor injuries.

Officials say four cars were involved in the crash. The initial investigation indicates a maroon pickup truck was driving at a high rate of speed when it ran a red light and hit a silver Chevrolet HHR in the passenger side.

The deceased woman was in the passenger side. The driver of the pickup truck is reportedly 16 years old.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

