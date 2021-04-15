Orange County deputies searching for missing man

Don Winfree, 20, was reported missing on Sunday, April 11.

BEAUMONT, Texas — The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing man last seen leaving his home in north Orange on April 9.

Don Winfree, 20, was reported missing on Sunday, April 11. Winfree weighs about 250 pounds and is 6 foot 2 inches tall.

Deputies say he may be driving a 1992 teal-colored GMC extended cab pickup truck with Texas license plate number AH34731.

Anyone who has seen Winfree or has information of his location is urged to contact the Orange County Sheriff’s Office at (409) 883-2612.

Full news release from the Orange County Sheriff’s Office…

We are trying to locate a missing person. I have attached his photo and the following information.

The destination of travel is unknown at this time.

Mr. Winfree is entered into the state and national database as a missing person.

If you have information about a crime you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas.

Call 833-TIPS (8477) or download the P3Tips App on your mobile device to submit your tip anonymously.

