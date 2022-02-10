New rated R, prison-themed circus coming to Ford Park

"Cirque Slammer" will tell the story of two friends who were framed for murder and must navigate a prison that's home to the most dangerous and notorious criminals.

BEAUMONT, Texas — A new event is coming to Ford Park arena in Beaumont.

“Cirque Slammer” is a prison-themed circus presented by Cirque Italia. According to the website, the circus will tell the story of two best friends who were framed for murder and must navigate Alcatraz, a prison that is "home to the most dangerous and notorious criminals."

The event will run from Thursday, Feb. 17 to Monday, Feb. 21 at 5115 Interstate 10 Access Road and starts at different times, depending on the day. Ticket prices range from $10 to $50 and can be purchased here.

You can save $5 per ticket by using promo code FACE5OFF.

The show is rated R. No one under the age of 13 will be admitted. Guests aged 13-17 must be accompanied by an adult 21 years or older. No costumes are allowed.

"Cirque Slammer" will combine a "gripping narrative," aerial and acrobatic artistry, cabaret dancing, Broadway style musical performance and "side splitting comedy," all showcased in a "unique, immersive experience that is so much more than an average circus," according to their website.

