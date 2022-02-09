Kirbyville High School teacher behind bars for improper relationship with a student

Deputies carried out a search warrant at the instructor's house on Wednesday.

KIRBYVILLE, Texas — A Kirbyville High School teacher is behind bars after being accused of having an improper relationship with a student, according to the Jasper County Sheriff’s Chief Deputy Scott Duncan.

The teacher with the Kirbyville Consolidated Independent School District has been identified as Eric Scott. He was arrested Tuesday and is being held at the Jasper County Jail on a 48-hour hold.

He was arrested on a charge of “improper relationship between educator and student,” according to the sheriff's office.

Deputies executed a search warrant at Scott's house on Wednesday. The investigation is ongoing with the Jasper County Sheriff's Office.

This is a breaking news story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

