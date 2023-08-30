Orange County hoping to lure industry development to land east of Veterans Memorial Bridge

A proposed "reinvestment zone" will allow the county to negotiate possible tax incentives with companies who are looking to build new facilities.

BRIDGE CITY, Texas — A chunk of land near where the Neches River flows into Sabine Lake just east of Veterans Memorial Bridge may be used to lure more industry to Southeast Texas.

Orange County Commissioners, this week, took the first step in turning 435.411 acres just south of Bridge City into a "reinvestment zone" they hope will bring more industry and jobs to Southeast Texas.

Commissioners, on Tuesday, approved a resolution to create the "reinvestment zone.”

The zone will allow the county to negotiate possible tax incentives with companies who are looking to build new facilities.

The area, east of the Rainbow and Veterans Memorial Bridges on the Orange County side, is known as Humble Island and is one of several locations under consideration by a company looking to expand Orange County Economic Development Cooperation director Megan Layne told 12News.

If the company, that is not currently being named by the Orange County EDC, picks the location both the county and the Bridge City school district will gain more tax revenue.

"While this is in the county, should the project locate here it would provide significant positive impact to the Bridge City ISD, so they would benefit from taxes should the company invest there," Layne said.

The "reinvestment zone" will not lock the county into any agreement but it is the fist process in negotiations.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.