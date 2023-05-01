Beaumont man facing multiple felony charges, including murder, to stand trial for aggravated robbery

Jacorry Green is set to later stand trial for murder following the 2021 shooting death of 29-year-old Tyler Womack.

BEAUMONT, Texas — A Beaumont man who is facing multiple felony charges, including murder, is set to soon stand trial for one of them.

Jacorry Jamard Green is charged with murder, robbery, aggravated robbery and burglary of a habitation, according to jail records. He is being held in the Jefferson County Jails on bonds totaling more than $1.5 million.

Green is set to soon face trial for the aggravated robbery charge. He was charged with aggravated robbery in September 2018 following a string of robberies that police said, "plagued the City of Beaumont."

This is the second time Green will stand trial for the aggravated robbery charge. He previously stood trial in December 2022, however, a jury was unable to reach a verdict.

Green will later face a future trial in connection with crimes unrelated to the 2018 incident. Those charges stem from the 2021 Beaumont shooting death of 29-year-old Tyler Womack and a burglary.

The deadly shooting took place early Sunday, July 11, 2021 morning. Beaumont Police were called to the 4200 block of Woodlawn Drive after receiving a call about a victim of a shooting.

When officers got to the scene, they found Womack on the front porch of a residence suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police found a trail of blood that led back to a nearby residence. At the second residence, officers found evidence that suggested the deadly shooting took place there.

Detectives later learned that Green was allegedly involved in the murder, according to a probable cause affidavit. Green already had an active warrant out for his arrest for robbery and was wearing an ankle monitor.

Beaumont Police found Green two days later in a vehicle in the 900 block of W. Florida Avenue. Green was found to have a handgun that police believe was taken during the Sunday shooting.

Police obtained a sworn statement from a witness who said Green told them he was at the scene at the time of the murder, according to an affidavit.

Green was already in jail for a robbery charge when Judge Ben Collins signed a murder warrant in July of 2021, officially charging him with the murder of Womack.

