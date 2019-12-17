SILSBEE, Texas — The Hardin County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing person from Silsbee.

Bobby Ross Drake, 68, was last seen in Silsbee on Sunday, Dec. 15th and has not been heard from since, according to Hardin County Police.

Authorities describe him as a white male, 6 feet 3 inches tall, weighing 280 pounds, with gray shoulder length hair and a gray beard.

Police say Drake was last seen at a tobacco barn in Silsbee driving a black 2017 Ford 4-door F-150 pickup with Texas license plate #KSB7951.

Officials say Drake is accompanied by his small dog. Additionally, he is known to frequent day-use camping areas of nearby rivers and creeks.

Anyone with information on this missing person is asked to contact the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office at 409-246-5101.

