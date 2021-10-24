MISSING: 71-year-old man reported missing from Beaumont's South End

If you have seen him or know of his whereabouts, contact the Beaumont Police Department at (409) 832 1234.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Loved ones are asking Southeast Texans to help find Edward Theodore Phillips.

The 71-year-old man was last seen in the Pear Orchard area of Beaumont's South End on Wednesday, October 20, 2021.

Phillips may be wearing beige pants and a brown striped shirt.

If you have seen him or know of his whereabouts, please contact the Beaumont Police Department at (409) 832-1234.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.