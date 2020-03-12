Newton man dead, two injured after wreck at Hwy. 87, FM 2626 intersection Thursday morning

At approximately 9:15a.m., the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Troopers responded to a multiple vehicle crash at the intersection of SH 87 and FM 2626 in Newton County. The preliminary DPS crash investigation indicates that a 2013 Dodge pickup truck was traveling northbound on SH 87. A 2001 Nissan passenger vehicle was traveling westbound on FM 2626. The driver of the Nissan failed to yield the right of way at the stop sign and pulled into the path of the Dodge. The Dodge was unable to avoid the collision and struck the Nissan on the left side of the vehicle. The driver of the Nissan, 68-year-old William Hall of Newton, was pronounced deceased by Justice of the Peace Mike Greer at the scene. The passenger of the Nissan, 59-year-old Barney Simmons also of Newton, was transported by medical helicopter to St. Elizabeth hospital with serious injuries. The driver of the Dodge, Mason Garcilazo, 27, of Aransas Pass, Texas, was also flown to St. Elizabeth hospital with serious injuries. All information is preliminary as Troopers work to determine the exact factors that contributed to this fatal crash. There are no additional details available at this time.