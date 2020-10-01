BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Police are investigating after a person was hit by a vehicle Thursday night.

It happened around 7 p.m. near the intersection of College St. and Ave. D.

When the man was taken to the hospital, the 12News crew on scene says he was conscious and speaking to officials.

Witnesses say the driver left the scene after hitting the man.

This is a developing story. Stay with 12News for updates.

