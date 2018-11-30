Elizabeth Taylor was sentenced to four years in prison for the Oct. 2017 shooting death of her common law husband Larry Atwood.

A Jefferson County jury found Elizabeth Taylor, 71, guilty of murder Thursday, Nov. 29 in the shooting death of her common law husband Larry Atwood, 58.

Taylor chose not to be sentenced by a jury. She was sentenced by Criminal District Court Judge John Stevens. A jury could have sentenced her to life in prison.

She will be eligible for parole in two years.

Taylor's trial started Monday. Her defense attorney argued that she acted out of self-defense after Atwood attempted to suffocate her.

