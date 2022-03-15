Lumberton residents to soon see increase in water and sewer fees

Starting April 4, 2022, the water rate and fees for Lumberton Municipal Utility District customers will increase.

LUMBERTON, Texas — Officials with the Lumberton Municipal Utility District said an upcoming rate change will help the reliability and affordability of water and sewer services.

Starting April 4, 2022, the water rate and fees for Lumberton Municipal Utility District customers will increase, according to a Lumberton MUD release.

Officials said cost to utility throughout the water and sewage industry are on the rise. Officials are working to manage those costs while simultaneously supplying community members with high-quality drinking water and sewer services.

Officials said that, “having adequate and sound infrastructure will take us one step closer to building a more resilient Lumberton.”

The rate is expected to increase the utility bill for the minimum water consumption by $2.51 per month. Minimum consumption is measured as anywhere from zero to 1,500 gallons per month.

The average consumption bill will increase by $5.83 per month. Average water consumption is measured at 7,000 gallons per month.

Anyone who has questions regarding the new rates is encouraged to call the Lumberton Municipal Utility District at 409-755-1559.

From a Lumberton MUD release:

Dear Lumberton Municipal Utility District Water and Sewer Customer,

As costs to our utility throughout the industry continue to rise, Lumberton MUD is committed to managing those costs and staying efficient while upholding our commitment to supplying high-quality drinking water and sewer service to our community. Having adequate and sound infrastructure will take us one step closer to building a more resilient Lumberton. This rate and fee adjustment will help ensure the reliability and affordability of basic water and sewer services for Lumberton MUD’s customers. The new fee structure in its entirety can be found on our website at https://www.lumbertonmud.com/rates the new rate for water and sewer services will go into effect for the April 4, 2022 billing cycle. If you have questions about the rate change, please contact: Lumberton Municipal Utility District at (409) 755-1559.