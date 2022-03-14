Calf found on second floor of garbage-filled Hitchcock home during animal rescue

Nearly 30 more animals were found in this home including two pythons, a dwarf caiman and 10 dogs.

HOUSTON — The Houston SPCA said its animal cruelty investigators rescued more than 80 animals Monday from two different homes in the Galveston County area.

The first rescue happened in Hitchcock. SPCA Animal Cruelty Investigators rescued about 30 animals from a second-story home filled with garbage, debris and animal remains.

Those animals included:

Two horses and a mini

10 dogs

Nine puppies

Four guinea pigs

One rabbit

Two pythons, including a Burmese and a Ball

One dwarf caiman

One calf

The second animal rescue was in La Marque where the SPCA said 52 cats were removed from a home filled with urine and feces.

All 83 animals are now in the care of Houston SPCA where they will receive individualized treatment by veterinary staff.

The Galveston County Sheriff's Office said no charges have been filed yet against the homeowners.

The Houston SPCA’s 10-member animal cruelty investigations team works closely with local law enforcement including HPD, Harris County Constable Precinct 1 and nine other surrounding counties to help end animal cruelty.

You can report animal cruelty by calling 713-869-7722 or report information online.