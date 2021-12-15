Transport trailer to be removed from Nederland Wednesday or Thursday so odor remediation can begin

Officials say placing bags of activated charcoal (not Match Light) and vinegar in bowls throughout your home can help to cut down on the odor.

NEDERLAND, Texas — Crews are working to remove a transport trailer from Nederland Tank Wash after a hazardous chemical leak and will move into the 'remediation' process to get rid of the rotten egg odor next.

The trailer removal phase of the operation is set to be completed by the end of the day Wednesday or Thursday.

The transport trailer leak was first reported on Sunday but began Saturday afternoon. Officials say all leaks have since been contained. The leaking product, known as Lubrizol 1389, produced low levels of hydrogen sulfide gas, according to the city. Lubrizol 1389 is a mineral oil blend used as a lubricant additive.

"Due to the unknown amount of odor saturation in the sump and the facility, it is possible that odor may escape the site while the necessary remediation is completed," city manager Chris Duque said in a statement Wednesday morning. "Once the trailer is removed and the sump and facility are remediated, no odors will be emanating from the incident site."

According to Duque, emergency crews are controlling the vapor with the use of environmental scrubbing canisters and air monitoring is happening around the clock.

On Tuesday morning, officials were able to secure the leaking transport trailer.

Officials hope the trailer will be completely removed from the Nederland Tank Wash site and the city by the end of the day Wednesday or Thursday according to a statement from Duque.

After it's removed, it will be necessary to remediate the site for odor removal.

The odor has primarily been a problem for those living in Beauxart Gardens. Tank Wash has set up a helpline for those with questions and hear concerns. Callers will also be able to file reports. The helpline phone number is (888) 442-4206

If you left your home due to the leak and went to a hotel, share that information with the helpline number and keep receipts in case reimbursement becomes an option.

"To remove the odor from your home, representatives from Lubrizol, who is the manufacturer of the product, recommend placing bags of activated charcoal (not Match Light) and vinegar in bowls throughout the house or other enclosures," Duque said in a statement on Tuesday. "Both items can be purchased at hardware and large variety stores such as Walmart and Target. Lubrizol representatives also note that residents can use Febreze to help control and remove the odor."

People have reported mild headaches, nausea and eye irritation due to the rotten egg odor.

When 12News reached out to Nederland Tank Wash for an interview, the company said they will not comment at this time.

The city says the intensity of the odor will vary throughout the next few days.

From a City of Nederland news release:

