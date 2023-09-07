Louisiana wreck involving Beaumont truck driver claims the life of 2 Port Arthur men

Police say truck driver, Albert Joseph Espree, 47, of Beaumont, failed to yield at a stop sign and collided with a Honda Civic.

CALCASIEU PARISH, La. — Two Port Arthur men have died as a result of a wreck in Louisiana involving an 18-wheeler being driven by a Beaumont man.

On September 7, 2023, shortly before 7:00 a.m., Louisiana State Police Troop D responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of LA Hwy 384 (Big Lake Road) and W. Tank Farm Road in Calcasieu Parish, according to a news release from the Louisiana State Police Department.

Investigation reveals that a 2015 Kenworth 18-wheeler being driven by Albert Joseph Espree, 47, of Beaumont was driving east on W. Tank Farm Road and approaching the intersection of LA 384.

While that was happening, the driver of a 2021 Honda Civic was driving south of LA 384 and approaching the intersection of W. Tank Farm Road.

Police say Espree failed to yield at the stop sign and traveled into the path of the Honda Civic. The impact caused both vehicles to travel off the roadway, according to the release.

Jose Samaniego, 19, of Port Arthur, was the front seat passenger of the Honda Civic. He was properly restrained and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Cesar Samaniego, 28, of Port Arthur, was the rear seat passenger of the Honda Civic. He was not restrained and was transported to a Lake Charles hospital, where he later died.

The driver of the Honda Civic and Espree were both properly restrained and sustained moderate injuries, according to the release.

Police obtained toxicology samples from both drivers and they will be submitted for analysis.

The crash remains under investigation.