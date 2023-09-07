Police: Beaumont man hit Little Caesars Pizza manager with gun, punched him in mouth during robbery

The suspect, now identified as Kevin Gothe, 33, of Beaumont approached the manager and pointed a gun at him and demanded he get the money out of the safe.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Police have arrested a Beaumont man in connection with a Labor Day aggravated robbery.

On Monday, September 4, 2023 at 10 a.m., the suspect entered Little Caesars Pizza on E. Cardinal Drive through the back door, according to a news release from the Beaumont Police Department.

The suspect, now identified as Kevin Gothe, 33, of Beaumont approached the manager and pointed a gun at him and demanded he get the money out of the safe.

Gothe hit the manager in the head multiple times with the hand gun and then punched him in the mouth, according to the release.

After several minutes, the suspect fled through the back door.



On Wednesday, detectives identified and obtained an arrest warrant for Gothe. Gothe was found and arrested by BPD's Special Assignment Unit the following day, according to the release.

He was booked at the Jefferson County Jail for aggravated robbery and is being held on a $200,000 bond.

