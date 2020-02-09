Lone bid to buy Ford Park rejected by Jefferson County as bid process questioned

County officials are currently working to determine if the bidding process was legal Jefferson County Judge Jeff Branick told 12News on Tuesday.

BEAUMONT, Texas — The lone bid to purchase Ford Park from Jefferson County was rejected earlier this week after questions on whether or not the bidding process was done according to state law.

(EDITOR'S NOTE: Above video is from August 6. 2020.)

The county on Tuesday received an appraisal on the complex valuing it at $43.3 million which is nearly twice the $22 million minimum bid amount the county had previously set according to Branick.

The only bid received has been rejected until the process can be done within legal guidelines Branick said Tuesday.

County commissioners had initially discussed the sale of the complex during an August 11, 2020, meeting.

Bids were to have been submitted by August 28, 2020, according to the bid information included in the meeting agenda.

The complex consists of the arena, exhibit hall, fields, midway and the pavilion.

MORE | Ford Park website

Currently the complex is the home of the YMBL South Texas State Fair.

Chris Colletti, Executive Director for YMBL, told 12News, "If they sell Ford Park, the new owners would be required to honor same partnership with YMBL.”

In November 2019, 55 percent voted to legalize pari-mutuel betting on horse racing in Jefferson County. There was talk among advocates about Ford Park potentially becoming the site for a race track.

Kevin Johnson works as a consultant for the group that is behind the effort to bring horse racing to Jefferson County. He previously told 12News the group is searching for 14 acres of land, preferably along Interstate 10.

The Ford Park Entertainment Complex is south of Beaumont along I-10.