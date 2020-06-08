Jefferson County discussing sale of Ford Park Entertainment Complex

If the sale is approved, bids to buy the entertainment complex would have to be submitted by August 28, 2020.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Jefferson County is looking to possibly sell the Ford Park Entertainment Complex to the highest bidder.

County commissioners are set to discuss the possible sale of the complex at their upcoming meeting on Tuesday August 11, 2020, according to the agenda for the meeting.

If the sale is approved, bids to buy the entertainment complex would have to be submitted by August 28, 2020, according to the potential bid information included in the agenda.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.