Lamar State College-Orange receives nearly $840K in state grants to help students

Full news release from Lamar State College-Orange...

ORANGE, TX – Lamar State College Orange announced that the college has received nearly $840,000 in grant awards from the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board (THECB) in recent days. The awards come in the form of three different grants to support modernization of reporting, increasing training offerings to prepare students to take CDL Class A or B exams, and the purchasing of equipment needed to launch a Mechanical, Manufacturing, and Maintenance program.

THECB Awards Report Modernization Funds to LSCO: Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board’s Governor's Emergency Education Relief (GEER) fund program awarded LSCO $47,660 for updates and improvements to the college’s course sequencing public transparency and CBM reporting systems.

THECB Awards $781,000 to LSCO’s Grant Application in Collaboration with LIT, LSCPA: LSCO submitted a THECB Texas Reskilling and Upskilling for Education (TRUE) Institutional Grant application in partnership with LSCPA and LIT. THECB accepted the application for funding. The cumulative award totals $781,000 and will be used by all three colleges to support an increase in training offerings that will prepare students to complete a CDL Class A and/or Class B exam. LSCO’s portion of the funds amounts to $304,590.

THECB Awards LSCO $495,936 to Purchase Technical Equipment: LSCO submitted a THECB TRUE Institutional Grant application to purchase equipment needed to launch a Mechanical, Manufacturing, and Maintenance program. It was awarded this week in the amount of $485,936.70.

“Our daily mission is to transform lives by creating hope and opportunity for our LSCO students, and that’s what all three of these grant awards will help us to achieve. I want to acknowledge our Executive Vice President and Provost, Dr. Wendy Elmore; Dean of Health, Workforce, and Technical Studies, Kristin Walker; Associate Dean of Technical Studies, Dr. Keith Jones; and Director of Community and Workforce Education, Thera Celestine, for their hard work in finding and applying for these funds. Seemingly each day these and other Gator staff members help us find bigger and better ways to create even Brighter Orange Futures for the students in our Gator community,” said Johnson.