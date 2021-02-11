Vidor Police serve arrest warrant on wanted man in the form of a Halloween 'trick'

Officers got the suspect to answer the door by knocking and saying "trick or treat."

VIDOR, Texas — Vidor Police officers served up a Halloween "trick" in the form of an arrest warrant Sunday night on a man they say has a history of running and hiding from police.

Jonathan Bean, 29, of Vidor, was arrested Sunday evening at his grandmother's house by Vidor officers on thirteen warrants ranging from an outstanding ticket for "failure to drive in a single lane" to a felony charge of "burglary of a building" according to a news release from the Vidor Police Department.

Bean, who was wanted on a felony warrant, was spotted in the area of South Dewitt Road and Highway 90 about a week ago according to police.

By the time officers got to the area they could not find him.

During the last week officers learned that Bean was staying at his grandmother's house on South DeWitt Road the release said.

Because Bean had a history of running and hiding from police, officers devised a plan to arrest him at the home on Halloween by getting him to answer the door when they knocked and said "trick or treat" the release said.

Not long after officers knocked and said "trick or treat" Bean answered the door to a uniformed officer on the porch.

After what police described as a "short stand off" he was arrested on the outstanding warrants and taken to the Orange County Jail.

Orange County jail records show that Bean is being held there on bonds totaling $10,800.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

WARRANT INFO:

ORANGE COUNTY JP1 WARRANT: WARRANT# 21 1215: AFFIDAVIT FOR RELEASE OF SURET/BURG OF BUILDING - $10,000 BOND - F3

ORANGE COUNTY JP2 WARRANTS (ALL CLASS C MISDEMEANORS): WARRANT# 21 1215: FAIL TO MAINTAIN FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY - $500.50 CAPIAS PRO FINE WARRANT# 21 1214: FAIL TO DRIVE IN SINGLE LANE - $403 CAPIAS PRO FINE WARRANT# 21 2847: FTA $350 FINE / $400 BOND WARRANT# 21 2848: FTA $350 FINE / $400 BOND

ORANGE COUNTY JP4 WARRANTS (ALL CLASS C MISDEMEANORS):

WARRANT# 176328: FAIL TO DRIVE IN SINGLE LANE - $461.50 CAPIAS PRO FINE WARRANT# 176329: NO INSURANCE - $712.40 CAPIAS PRO FINE WARRANT# 175039: DWLI - $521.40 CAPIAS PRO FINE WARRANT# 175040: NO INSURANCE - $777.40 CAPIAS PRO FINE WARRANT# 176214: DWLI - $608.40 CAPIAS PRO FINE

VIDOR MUNICIPAL COURT WARRANTS: WARRANT# 0000076077: FTMFR 2ND OFF - $472 CAPIAS PRO FINE WARRANT# 0000076078: DWLI - $352 CAPIAS PRO FINE WARRANT# 0000082320: DSS - $230 CAPIAS PRO FINE

