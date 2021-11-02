Building permits, collection center fees waived for Orange County residents impacted by tornadoes

Permit fees are waived for 90 days, and fees at the Citizen Collection Center will be waived for 30 days.

ORANGE COUNTY, Texas — Fees for building permits and the Citizen Collection Center will be temporarily waived for Orange County residents affected by last week’s tornado activity, according to the Orange County Office of Emergency Management.

The permit fees are waived for damaged areas for 90 days. The waiver will end on Jan. 30, 2022.

County leaders said building permits are required for rebuilding from tornado damage. Those in need can get a building permit at the Environmental Health and Code Compliance Department in the Expo Center that's located at 11475 FM 1442 in Orange.

Fees at the Citizen Collection Center will be waived for 30 days, and it will end on Dec. 2, 2021. The center is located at 11265 FM 1442 in Orange.

Construction debris and large electronics can be brought to the Collection Station, according to the office. Items containing Freon must be emptied in the appropriate manner before being brought to the landfill. If they contain Freon, they won't be accepted.

The following items below are acceptable, according to the Orange County Office of Emergency Management.

Metal cardboard

Paper products

Construction

Demolition and appliances (without Freon)

Unacceptable items are as follows:

Commercial waste

Appliances (with Freon)

Brush or vegetative

Propane bottles

Paint

Hazardous waste

Tires

Batteries

Shingles

