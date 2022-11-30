Lamar State College Orange gets the green light on a new, $38M academic building

The two-story building will include new lecture classrooms, computer classrooms, faculty resource areas, science laboratories and student gathering spaces.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

ORANGE, Texas — The future of Lamar State College Orange is bright, thanks to some new changes coming to campus.

The college will be receiving a new academic building, adjacent to LSCO's Gatemouth Plaza.

According to a press release from the college, the new academic building will advance Lamar State College Orange in its ability to provide excellence through education.

LSCO president, Dr. Thomas Johnson says that he is excited about how the new build will contribute to the improvement of student learning.

The two-story building will include new lecture classrooms, computer classrooms, faculty resource areas, science laboratories and student gathering spaces.

It will also include building support spaces, and a medical privacy room.

A LSCO freshman, Kate Ernst says, that having more places for students to study and mingle would be really beneficial.

In a recent quarterly meeting, The Texas State University System Board of Regents approved the Design Development Documents for LSCO’s New Academic Building.

"This has been part of our ten year plan, and it's finally coming to fruition," said Dr. Johnson.

Construction on the building will begin as early as March of next year and the college is anticipating on a substantial completion by August 2024, according to the press release provided by LSCO.

"We are very excited about it because we want to serve as many people in Southeast, Texas as we can," said Dr. Johnson.

The new academic building will support the future growth of the LSCO’s Science and Allied Health disciplines, Information Technology Services, and administrative offices.

Totaling approximately 54,900 square feet, the estimated cost for the new academic building is $38,148,217.