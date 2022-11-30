Longtime Beaumont motor cop serves coffee instead of tickets to support Toys for Tots, celebrate retirement

Officer Burmaster will become "Barista Burmaster" at Rao's Bakery on Calder Ave in Beaumont on Monday morning.

BEAUMONT, Texas — One of Beaumont's longest serving motorcycle cops will be serving up coffee instead of citations next week to help raise money for Toys for Tots.

You can enjoy a cup of joe served by Beaumont Police officer Kolin Burmaster instead of a speeding ticket on Monday, December 5, 2022.

Officer Burmaster will become "Barista Burmaster" from 7 a.m. - 11 a.m. at Rao's Bakery on Calder Ave in Beaumont according to a news release from the City of Beaumont.

The special coffee service will not only raise money for the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve's Toys for Tots but will celebrate Burmaster's retirement after nearly 39 years as a Beaumont cop.

Everyone is invited to stop by his favorite coffee break spot to help raise funds for a charity near and dear to the former Marine's heart.

In 1983, a dozen years after he joined the U.S. Marines to serve as a military police officer, Burmaster joined the Beaumont Police Department the release said.

He joined the Marines in 1971 and continued to serve as a reservist after he started policing Beaumont in the eighties.

Burmaster retired from the Marines as a gunnery sergeant in 1995, after 24 years of active and reserve service.

During his time with the Beaumont Police Department he served 16 years as a patrol officer, 13 of which he was also a field training officer, before becoming a motorcycle officer according to the release.

He spent most of his last 25 years on the force riding on two wheels and won numerous police motorcycle awards.

Burmaster also spent 20 years training other motorcycle officers and served on the department's honor guard for 27 years according to the release.

He was honored as the department's Officer of the Year twice and won the Distinguished Police Service Award three times.

