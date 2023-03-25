Looking for Kay-Alana | Missing Beaumont woman possibly spotted in Magnolia, Texas neighborhood Wednesday

The last confirmed sighting of Margaret Kay-Alana Turner was on March 10, 2023.

MAGNOLIA, Texas — A missing 27-year-old Beaumont woman, whose family has not seen or heard from her in more than two weeks, may have been spotted in Magnolia, Texas.

The last confirmed sighting of Margaret Kay-Alana Turner was on March 10, 2023. She may be "possibly suffering from a mental health crisis."

Turner may have been seen on March 22, 2023 around 9 p.m. in the Clear Creek Forest Neighborhood in Magnolia, according to a Montgomery County Sheriff's Office release.

A resident showed officials a video from his game camera that he believes shows Turner walking across a field at approximately 9 p.m. Thursday in the Clear Creek Forest area off Penguin Drive and Meadow Street. The family's publicist shared the video with 12News.

"We've watched the video 100 times, and we are pretty sure this is her," Rosa Calhoun, Turner's mother, said.

Turner left her home in Beaumont on March 9, 2023. Ring doorbell video showed her at a friend's house in Silsbee.

In the video, Turner can be seen waiting for someone to answer the door. Her family thought this was out of character because Turner knew the code get inside. She knocked a few times, waited, then walked off while texting a friend.

"Then she told them that she was going to go home and go to sleep, which would have been to Beaumont,” Rosa Calhoun said.

Turner never arrived at her home. Her family was unable to get in touch with her, so her friends tracked her location and discovered she was near Tomball.

Turner was last seen in the area of Holly Creek Trail Subdivision, which is in Harris County, and Decker Prairie Rosehill Road, which is in Montgomery County. When she was last seen, Turner was avoiding deputies in her car on Country Hills Drive.

Investigators said deputies were called to the scene because Turner was parked in a person's driveway and refused to leave. When deputies arrived, she allegedly drove off.

Deputies said the car was later found abandoned and stuck in a field about a mile away. Turner had no criminal record in Harris County before the March 10 incident.

Turner’s parents believe she is having a severe manic episode and has been transparent about her condition on the Facebook page they are running in hopes of bringing her home. They hope their daughter knows just how much she is missed.

“You have value, and you are so important to us,” Rosa Calhoun said.

Turner’s family is desperate to find her and is asking the community for help.

Turner is said to have last been wearing a loose-fitting pink dress, "with what appeared to be marker drawings on her arms in black ink," according to the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office release. She is described as a woman who is 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs about 127 pounds.

Turner has a tattoo on her right collarbone of a ribbon with the number “13” above it., according to the release. She will most likely be barefoot and does not have a phone with her.

Law enforcement is asking people to be on the lookout for Turner in the southwest parts of Montgomery County, and the areas west of there because she may be trying to get to the Austin area.

Anyone who has seen or sees her is asked to call the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office at 936-760-5800 or the Harris County Missing Persons Unit at 713-755-7427 and refer to NIC# M157249150.

