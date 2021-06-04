Jasper's Independence Day Celebration to have fireworks, festival food, music and more

The festival will provide balloon animals, face painting, a watermelon eating contest, and a free obstacle course and water slide for the kids.

JASPER, Texas — Jasper’s Independence Day Celebration will be held Saturday, July 3, at Sandy Creek Park, on Marvin Hancock Drive, at 5 p.m.

The festival will provide free balloon animals by Bodacious Balloon Art, face painting by Jean Humphrey and her art students at the East Texas Art League, a watermelon eating contest sponsored by Jasper County Treasurer Rene Kelly Ellis, and a free obstacle course and water slide for the kids.

The event will also have the infamous KJAS Hula Hoop contest for age categories: 4-5, 6 -7, 8-9, 10-12, with a special contest for ages 13 and up. Winners will receive first and second place trophies and participation ribbons.

There will be various festival foods including Rudy’s Pork-a-bobs, Here’s the Scoop Dippin’ Dots Ice-cream, Southern Comfort Catering, Vasquez honey and more.

The band, “Still Cruisin” from the Golden Triangle area will perform at 6 p.m., with blues, zydeco, country and rock.

Special guest, DeWayne Freese from Hillcrest Baptist Church will lead the crowd in prayer at 9:25 p.m., and Craig George, Pyro-man from Louisiana, will shoot the spectacular fireworks display at 9:30 p.m. Bring a lawn chairs and/or blankets to watch the show.

Marvin Hancock Drive will be closed at 3 p.m., for traffic until after the fireworks show for food vendors and pedestrians coming to the event.

Heroes and Patriots will be on location selling military memorabilia and lighted toys.

The American Legion Post 78 will be on location passing out literature and military memorabilia.