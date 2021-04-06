Beaumont United High School commencement moved to Sunday afternoon inside Ford Arena due to rain

Graduating seniors are asked to arrive at 2 p.m. to prepare and line up.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Graduation ceremonies for Beaumont United High School have been moved to Sunday, June 6, due to the weather.

The commencement exercises were originally scheduled for Thursday evening at 7 p.m. at Beaumont Independent School District's Memorial Stadium.

The ceremonies will now be held on Sunday afternoon, June 6, 2021, at 3 p.m. in the Ford Arena at the Ford Park Entertainment Complex according to a Friday afternoon Facebook post from the district.

Graduating seniors are asked to arrive at 2 p.m. to prepare and line up according to the post.

The district noted that the new venue will ensure unlimited guests and no weather interruptions.

Just before 7 p.m. Thursday the district had announced in a Facebook post that the ceremony would be pushed back and hour and then at 8 p.m. posted that the ceremony was postponed until Friday at 8 p.m.

From the Beaumont Independent School District...

Beaumont ISD understands the great disappointment surrounding the 2021 Beaumont United graduation postponement due to heavy rain.

The Beaumont United ceremony will now be held at the Ford Park Arena on Sunday, June 6, starting at 3 p.m. to ensure a quality graduation ceremony with unlimited guests and no weather impacts.

Students should arrive by 2 p.m. to prepare for the line-up.

We look forward to celebrating your graduates' special day with you this Sunday. Thank you for your patience and support.

