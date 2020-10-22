Police investigating after man found dead with gunshot wound in Silsbee Thursday afternoon

Crime scene tape has been placed near Avenue H and Kirby Street

SILSBEE, Texas — Investigators are working to found out what led up to the death of a man in Silsbee on Thursday afternoon.

Silsbee Police Chief Shawn Blackwell said the call came in around noon. Investigators found a man dead at the scene with a gunshot wound, and say it's not clear who called police.

Chief Blackwell wasn't able to release any information about whether police are looking for a suspect in connection with the man's death.

The Hardin County District Attorney's Office, Jefferson County Crime Unit and Silsbee Police Department were all at the scene.

Crime scene tape has been placed by police near E Avenue H and Kirby Street.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

