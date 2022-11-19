Jasper County Sheriff's Office searching for missing man who was last seen Saturday

Julian Boyd's family members saw him walking into the 4 Mile Hunting Club and have not seen or heard from him since.

JASPER COUNTY, Texas — The Jasper County Sheriff's Office is asking for help in finding a 37-year-old man whose family has not seen or heard from him since Saturday.

Julian Boyd was last seen on November 19, 2022, around 5 p.m., in the area of County Road 876 off FM 1131 in Evadale, according to a Jasper County Sheriff's Office release.

Boyd's family members saw him walking into the 4 Mile Hunting Club and have not seen or heard from him since.

Boyd is described as a man who is 6-foot-1 and weighs 155 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes, according to the release.

When he was last seen, Boyd was wearing wind pants and it is unclear what type of shirt or jacket he was wearing

Anyone with information that could lead to the location of Boyd is encouraged to contact the Jasper County Sheriff's Office at (409) 384-5417.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

From a Jasper County Sheriff's Office release:

MISSING PERSON JULIAN BOYD

Description

Missing Date: 11/19/22

Age: 37

Missing City/State: Evadale, TX

Gender: Male

Race: White

Height: 6'1"

Weight: 155 lbs

Hair Color: Brown

Eye Color: Brown

Clothing: Wind pants and unknown shirt/jacket Scars/Marks/Tattoos: Unknown Circumstances of Disappearance: Mr. Boyd was last seen on Saturday 11/19/22 approx. 5:00PM in the area of County Road 876 off of FM 1131 in Evadale, Texas. Mr. Boyd was seen walking into 4 Mile Hunting Club by family and has not been seen or heard from since.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Julian Boyd, please contact the Jasper County Sheriff's Office at 409.384.5417.