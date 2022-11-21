Lamar University fires head football coach Blane Morgan

The announcement noted that the decision was made following Lamar's 1 - 10 overall record in the 2022 season.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Lamar University is now searching for it's fourth head football coach since bringing back football in 2010.

Athletics director Jeff O' Malley made the announcement in a news release Monday morning that the university was letting head football coach Blane Morgan go.

The release noted that the decision was made following Lamar's 1 - 10 overall record in the 2022 season along with a 1 - 5 record in Southland Conference play.

Lamar's only win of the 2022 season was at home on October 29, 2022, when they beat Nicholls State 24 - 17.

"This is a results-oriented business," said O'Malley. "We had our challenges and obstacles, that's for sure. Unfortunately, we didn't make enough progress fast enough," O'Malley was quoted as saying in the news release.

The Cardinals lost their final 2022 game against rival McNeese State University 24 - 20 in Lake Charles.

The university is beginning a national search for Morgan's replacement right away with help from Parker Executive Search the release said.

Morgan came to Lamar in 2019 from San Diego State University where had been working as a quarterbacks coach for the Aztecs.

He was also the former offensive coordinator at the Air Force Academy.

"We thank Coach Morgan for all that he has done for the Lamar University football program and we wish him, and his family, all the best in the future," O'Malley was also quoted as saying in the news release.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

The Cardinals overall record during Morgan's three-season tenure was 5 - 23 (.179) and 3 - 16 in Southland and Western Athletic Conference play according to the release.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.