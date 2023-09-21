Buna man's life saved after Jasper County deputy administers Narcan

Narcan can be used in emergency situations to reverse narcotic overdoses.

BUNA, Texas — A Jasper County deputy saved a man's life after administering Narcan to him after an overdose on Thursday.

Deputies responded to an overdose around 9 a.m. at a residence in the 42000 block of US Hwy 96 South in Buna according to the Jasper County Sheriff's Office.

When deputies arrived at the scene one of the deputies administered Narcan to a 40-year-old man and it was successful.

The man was transported to a hospital by EMS.

The sheriff's office believes that the substance used is heroin and fentanyl.

Jasper County deputies are prioritizing narcotics investigations and ensuring that deputies are trained in the use and administration of Narcan according to the sheriff's office.

“It is imperative that we provide the best and most needed equipment to our officers, so that they can effectively serve the citizens of Jasper County," said Chief Scott Duncan.

