Vincent Middle School student struck by car near campus

BEAUMONT, Texas — A 13-year-old Vincent Middle School student received non-life threating injuries Thursday morning when she was struck by a car near the campus.

The girl was crossing the street at the intersection of McLean Dr and Eldridge Dr when she was struck by the car according to Beaumont Independent School District spokesperson Jackie Simien.

The driver, a Vincent Middle School teacher, told police he did not see the girl because the sun was in his eyes according to Simien.

The student was taken by ambulance to Christus St. Elizabeth Hospital in Beaumont followed by her step mother Simien told 12News.

She had a non-life threatening injury to her right ankle and was getting x-rayed according to Simien.

No other students were injured.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.