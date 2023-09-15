Beaumont Police investigating Friday morning hit-and-run death of woman

The woman's name will not be released until her family has been notified police said.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Police are investigating the death of a woman who was found along Highway 347 Friday morning.

Police believe the woman was struck by a vehicle and are investigating the incident as a hit-and-run according to a Beaumont Police Department spokesperson.

The woman was found along the highway where the ramp from southbound Highway 69 becomes the 6200 block of Texas 347 police said.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.