City officials hope new interactive map will help Beaumont drivers avoid potholes

Potholes are not just annoying. Sometimes, they can be costly.

Example video title will go here for this video

BEAUMONT, Texas — City officials are hoping that new technology will help Beaumont drivers avoid an annoying and sometimes expensive problem while on the road.

Potholes are something that every driver tries to avoid. However, despite their best efforts, drivers still sometimes hit the many potholes in the area.

City leaders believe a new interactive map will diminish this problem for drivers in Beaumont. The map shows drivers were repairs and have been and need to be made.

The map is made by citizens reporting potholes to the city. Even without looking at the map, many drivers realize potholes are not evenly distributed throughout the city.

The map by the City of Beaumont shows most pothole repairs happen in the Old Town and downtown areas. These areas are located on the right side of the map.

Officials believe there is a reason why most potholes repairs are happening in those areas.



“Age, the city started by the river, and the older streets tend to be asphalt,” Bart Bartkowia, Beaumont director of public works and technology service, said.



Bartkowiak said it's a battle of asphalt versus concrete.



"There's more asphalt streets on the road on the right-hand side of the map," Bartkowiak said. "If you're looking at it, and it's oriented north, there's a lot more concrete roads on the west side of Beaumont. So, the concrete roads tend to hold up longer and not have potholes with the frequency that an asphalt street does."

One street driver said they are constantly battling bumpy roads on Gladys Street. One driver said his tire blew out while driving down it.

Potholes are not just annoying. Sometimes they can be costly.

"Anytime you hit a pothole you can throw off suspension, steering, that's going to affect your alignment,” Joshua Cortez, service manager at Cortez Car Care, said." In this area, I know that the streets aren't that great. So, we see pretty much a consistent flow throughout the year."

Cortez said it does not take a lot, for a pothole to ruin your day.



"One time is all it takes for you going fast enough, not see it, hit it, and then get something damaged bent thrown off on the alignment,” Cortez said.

Bartkowiak encourages drivers to call 311 or use the city's 311 app to report potholes. He said by doing this, the city can better be able to serve Beaumont residents where they're most needed.