Liberty County Sheriff's Office searching for missing man with dementia, Parkinson's disease

Anyone who sees him is urged to contact the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office at 936-336-4500 refer to case number 22-001124

LIBERTY COUNTY, Texas — The Liberty County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing elderly man with Alzheimer’s and Parkinson's disease.

Riley Clarence Whitley was last seen around 3:30 p.m. Friday, April 22, 2022, according to the missing person report filed by his wife Denise Whitley.

Riley Whitley told his wife he was going to the river to read his Bible, according to the report. He left their home in Cleveland, Texas driving a 2007 Toyota van with Texas license plate number NLW8339.

Denise Whitley told police that Riley Whitley called her around 5:45 p.m. the same day he left home. He told her he was leaving the van at Highway 59 and East Mount Houston in Harris County.

While Riley Whitley was telling her about the location of the van, the phone was disconnected, according to his wife.

Denise Whitley then contacted the Houston Police Department. Officers responded to that location and found the van. However, Riley Whitley was not located by Houston Police. Denise Whitley said Houston Police told her to file a missing person report through the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office since that is the last place she saw her husband.

Denise Whitley went to the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office Annex in Cleveland, and she filed the missing person report.

Riley Clarence Whiley takes medication for Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease. When he left his residence, he did not take any of his medication with him, according to the report.

A Liberty County Dispatcher contacted Whitley’s cell phone provider and was able to get a ping on his phone. The last available ping was April 24, 2022, at 7:30 p.m. near Minute Maid Park in downtown Houston, according to police.

Denise Whitley hasn’t heard from Riley Whitley since the last phone call about the location of the van.

Riley Whitley is a veteran and is on foot without his medication, according to the report. Anyone who sees him is urged to contact the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office at 936-336-4500. Refer to case number 22-001124.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.