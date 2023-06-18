Houston rapper Big Pokey dies after passing out at Beaumont bar

Videos circulating on social media show Milton Powell, better known by his stage name Big Pokey, on the second floor of the bar talking to a DJ when he passed out.

BEAUMONT, Texas — A Houston rapper has died after passing out at a bar in Beaumont.

Beaumont Police were dispatched to Pour09 Bar & Rooftop to assist fire and EMS from 12:03 a.m. to 12:43 a.m. early Sunday morning.

Milton Powell, 45, better known by his stage name Big Pokey, made an appearance at the bar in Beaumont for a Juneteenth celebration

Videos circulating on social media show the rapper on the second floor of the bar talking to a DJ when he passed out. A woman in the video was seen pushing her way through saying she was a nurse and begin to assist him.

Jefferson County Justice of the Peace Precinct 8 Judge Tom Gillam III says Big Pokey was taken to St. Elizabeth hospital in Beaumont where he later died. His cause of death is pending the results of an autopsy.

Big Pokey was also scheduled to perform at the City of Baytown's Juneteenth celebration at 8:30 p.m. Saturday night, according to the event's website.

Posts on social media showed him performing Baytown.

Big Pokey was one of the original members of hip-hop group Screwed Up Click that included other Houston icons DJ Screw, Fat Pat, Z-Ro, Lil' Keke, and Lil' Flip.

Port Arthur native and rapper Bun B posted the following message honoring Big Pokey on his Instagram Sunday morning:

"I wasn’t ready for this. One of the most naturally talented artists in the city. Low key, humble mountain of a man who moved with honor and respect. He was easy to love and hard to hate. He’d pull up, do what he had to do and head home. One of the pillars of our city. If heart of gold was a person. Iconic member of the SUC. There will never be another and will be missed dearly. We love and honor you Sensei. Rest in heaven."

