Suspicious vehicle call leads to arrest of 5 teens, 4 guns seized in Beaumont early Saturday morning

BEAUMONT, Texas — Five teens, including three minors, were arrested after police recovered guns and auto-theft tools in their possession early Saturday morning.

On Saturday, June 17, 2023 at 12:35 a.m., Beaumont Police responded to 7390 Pindo Circle in reference to a suspicious vehicle.

When officers got there, they found an SUV with five people inside, according to a news release from the Beaumont Police Department.

When police approached the vehicle, they saw guns in plain view.

During the investigation, officers found a total of four firearms, along with tools commonly used for auto thefts, including ski masks and gloves, according to the release.

All five suspects were placed under arrest for unlawfully carrying a weapon.

Thibodeaux and Moore were interviewed by detectives before being transported to the Jefferson County Jail.

The minors were processed and transported to Minnie Rogers Juvenile Detention Center.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.