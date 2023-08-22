Double-fatal wreck shuts down Highway 73 westbound at LaBelle Road

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Texas — A major wreck has shut down Highway 73 at Labelle Road Tuesday evening.
Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Shana Clark confirms to 12News two people have died as a result of the wreck.
Traffic is being diverted into LaBelle Road.
Drivers are asked to avoid the area as emergency personnel are responding.
GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device
This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.