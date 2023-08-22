x
Double-fatal wreck shuts down Highway 73 westbound at LaBelle Road

Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Shana Clark confirms to 12News two people have died as a result of the wreck.
Credit: kbmt

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Texas — A major wreck has shut down Highway 73 at Labelle Road Tuesday evening. 

Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Shana Clark confirms to 12News two people have died as a result of the wreck. 

Traffic is being diverted into LaBelle Road.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area as emergency personnel are responding. 

TRAFFIC ALERT - Hwy 73 Westbound is shut down at LaBelle Road due to a major wreck. Please avoid the area as emergency personnel are responding. 6:05 p.m.

Posted by Jefferson County Sheriff's Office-Texas on Tuesday, August 22, 2023

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information. 

