'We've become so numb to it' | Beaumont homeowners recall terrifying moment their home was hit by stray bullets

Just after 10:00 p.m. Friday, the homeowner went outside to investigate a loud bang and out of nowhere bullets came flying towards his house.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Homeowners on Bryan Drive in Beaumont are tired of stray bullets hitting too close to home. They are now asking Beaumont Police for help.

The homeowner tells 12News that this incident isn't the first time he has heard gunshots near his home. But unfortunately, it is the first time the bullets have hit his newly renovated house.

"The last few times it's happened, I've went out there to like confront them or do something. And it went off and I just like jump behind the side of the house and like take cover," said the homeowner.

He decided to finally call 911. He wants to remain anonymous and is just glad that no one in his home was harmed.

On August 18, 2023 just after 10:00 p.m. he went outside to investigate a loud bang and out of nowhere bullets came flying towards his house.

"Another clip went off, and its just like, I don't know if it's at me? If they're shooting the ground? If they're shooting the gray water pond behind the apartment?" the homeowner said.

He ran inside and got his wife, 8-year-old son and dog to safety.

"We have a young child here, he could've been hit. We could've been on the back porch hosting people or something. It's terrifying to think that that's happening," the homeowner told 12News.

His home, which is newly renovated, is now riddled with bullet holes.

"They went into the closet and one glanced off the side of the house and they were basically eye level you know. These weren't bullets that were shot in the air and then came down on the roof or something," he said.

The homeowners say they've heard shots coming from behind their home for years. Now they see why it's important to call police.

"We've become so numb to it over the years that it happens so much," said the homeowner.

Beaumont Police Department tells 12News that if you hear gunshots, call them right away.

"If victims choose not to file a police report then that's when the case ends," said Beaumont Police Officer Haley Morrow.

BPD says they do a thorough investigation when a report is filed.

"We are able to locate shell casings. We have a system called NIBIN where we're able to take those shell casings and put them into the system and track those shots so we can connect them throughout other cases," Morrow said.

Police are investigating this case as deadly conduct.

BPD wants everyone to remember that shooting your guns inside city limits is illegal. You can file a police report over the phone, online, or have an officer come in person.