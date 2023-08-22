Burnt A/C belts force evacuation of students at Nederland High School Tuesday afternoon

​Everyone was relocated to the school's performing arts center according to a spokesperson for the Nederland Independent School District.

NEDERLAND, Texas — Students at Nederland High School were safely evacuated after a pair of air conditioning belts burnt at the campus.

Everyone was safely relocated to the school's performing arts center according to a spokesperson for the Nederland Independent School District.

Firefighters from the Nederland Fire Department are at the campus which is being ventilated after two air handler belts burnt in the school's mechanical room according to the spokesperson.

All students are safe the spokesperson told 12News,

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.