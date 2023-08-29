Heat-related illnesses continue to be a cause for concern for Southeast Texas firefighters

One Port Arthur firefighter suffered renal failure from dehydration due to prolonged heat exposure.

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Heat-related illness remain a huge concern for firefighters as severe drought conditions remain in effect across Southeast Texas.

Port Arthur Fire Chief Greg Benson says his crews have been treated for a range of different heat-related illnesses, like dehydration.

10-Year Veteran Firefighter Clint Aslin experienced something even more serious in June when he rescued a fellow firefighter who suffered renal failure due to prolonged heat exposure.

"Bring awareness to the community and to the community leaders that Port Arthur firefighters are in need of some kind of interventions going on with these heat-related emergencies," Aslin said.

The big scare happened while battling a house fire on 8th Street.

"He ended up going to the hospital and a he ended up having a actually going into renal failure from the dehydration. So that's something severe something that we need to be very concerned with," Aslin said.

While suits protect firefighters from being burned, they retain heat.

"We're outside in this hot weather that we've been having and you have this gear on, your body core temperature can reach well above what a fever temperature is and it can be pretty dangerous to you," Port Arthur Fire Captain Dall Kole said.

Benson say there are heat safety protocols in place.

"The incident commander to be cognitive of work rest cycles. So, you're gonna work for 15 or 20 minutes, then you're gonna rest and we're gonna have somebody work," Benson said.

Even with precautions in place, six Port Arthur firefighters have succumb to the heat as dehydration makes the body slow down.

Benson says crews are also dealing with broken A/C units in a majority of their fire trucks.

"You're going to that fire and now you're gonna get back in the truck and it's gonna be hot as hell. Get out and now you're gonna be even more subject to that heat-related issues," Benson said.

Port Arthur firefighters say if you ever see them out fighting a fire, it helps to offer them water or Gatorade. You can also drop off donations to the fire department.