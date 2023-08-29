Evacuations called for, roads closed due to 250-acre wildfire in Tyler County

An evacuation has been called for the Fox Landing and Fox Bend area from County Road 3900 north and east to the river due to the fire.

TYLER COUNTY, Texas — Firefighters are working to contain a large wildfire in Tyler County about a mile from the Jasper County line.

Tyler County Sheriff Bryan Weatherford tells 12News the fire was reported around 2 p.m. Tuesday and is in the area of CR 3910 and CR 3900 off of RR 255 in Tyler County.

An evacuation has been called for the Fox Landing and Fox Bend area from County Road 3900 north and east to the river due to the fire, according to the Tyler County Emergency Management Office.

The fire is estimated to have burned 250 acres and is 0% contained, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service Incident Viewer.

Weatherford says the Texas A&M Forest service is on scene with three planes and at least two helicopters.

Mutual aid is being provided from most area fire departments including Woodville, Colmesneil, Beech Grove and Dam B fire departments.

The Texas Department of Transportation has shut down RR 255 from CR3400 to the Neches River. It’s also closed in Jasper County from SH63 to the Tyler County line.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.