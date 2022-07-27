12-year-old girl who never arrived at band camp Wednesday morning found safe

Maryanne Katherine Sawyer was found about six blocks from her home.

GROVES, Texas — Groves Police Chief Deputy Kirk Rice told 12News a girl who was reported missing on Wednesday was found.

Maryanne Katherine Sawyer reportedly left her home in the 3600 block of Taft Avenue around 8:30 a.m. She was found about six blocks from her home.

Sawyer was supposed to attend band camp at Groves Middle School but never arrived, according to a Groves Police Department release.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

From a Groves Police Department release:

Missing 12-year-old Maryanne Katherine Sawyer. 5ft 2in. 105lbs Green Eyes, Strawberry Blond hair. Braces on her teeth. Left home in the 3600 block of Taft at 8:30am wearing a black jacket with strips on the sleeve and purple/pink pants, carrying a black flute case. Reported seen at 8:50am in the 6900 block of 39th street. She was supposed to attend band camp at Groves Middle School but never arrived. If you know her whereabouts, contact Groves Police Department 409-727-1614

Call 833-TIPS (8477) or download the P3Tips App on your mobile device to submit your tip anonymously.