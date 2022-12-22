Groves City Council votes to fire longtime City Manager D.E. Sosa

Groves Fire Chief Lance Billeaud has been appointed as interim Groves city manager.

GROVES, Texas — Groves City Council called for an open meeting Thursday evening to consider the firing of longtime city manager.

The council unanimously ultimately voted to fire D.E. Sosa, who had been the city manager of Groves for nearly 20 years.

The open meeting was requested by councilwoman Rhonda Dougas. The executive session was approved by three other council members and posted on Monday.

In a series of emails posted to Facebook, Dougas claims Sosa violated the "open meetings" act.

Sosa asked for the open meeting to the public.

The agenda included a vote on Sosa's employment, the consideration to authorize the city attorney to investigate the allegations and to authorize the city attorney to use third parties in the investigation.

Groves Fire Chief Lance Billeaud has been appointed as interim city manager.