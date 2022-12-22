Southeast Texas man arrested, faces 10 child pornography charges

He was arrested by Jefferson County deputies on Wednesday.

BEAUMONT, Texas — A Southeast Texas man is in jail facing 10 child pornography charges.

Robert Pascal Taylor, 49, was arrested by Jefferson County deputies on Wednesday according to jail records.

He has been charged with 10 counts of possession of child pornography according to Jefferson County Precinct One Justice of the Peace Ben Collins, Sr.

Taylor is being held on the charges in the Jefferson County Correctional Facility where his bond has been set at $25,000 on each charge for a total of $250,000 Collins told 12News on Thursday.

If Taylor makes bond he will not be allowed to leave Jefferson County and will be required to wear an ankle monitor Collins said.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

CRIME STOPPERS APP | Download the P3 Tips App

If you have information about a crime you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas.

Call 833-TIPS (8477) or download the P3Tips App on your mobile device to submit your tip anonymously.