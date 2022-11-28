Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux in Port Arthur partnering with United Board of Missions for toy drive

"Don't forget to pick up your free appetizer card when you drop off your gift."

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Southeast Texans have a chance to participate in the season of giving and get back while they are at it.

Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux in Port Arthur is teaming up with the United Board of Missions for a toy drive. Those who drop off a gift to the restaurant will get a free appetizer card.

Residents have until December 5, 2022, to drop off gifts to. The gifts must be unwrapped.

Southeast Texans are encouraged to stop by the restaurant, grab a bite to eat, and sponsor a child during the 2022 holiday season.

