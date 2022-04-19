Vidor first responders rally behind hometown hero who lost wife in Houston crash

"He now has to walk this thing we call life without his person, the love of his life, his better half."

VIDOR, Texas — Members of the Vidor community are coming together for a hometown hero who is grieving the loss of his wife.

Miriam Buentello was identified as the woman who died in a crash on Interstate 10 near Houston on Monday. Her husband, Daniel Guajardo, is a Vidor EMT, firefighter and a veteran.

"He now has to walk this thing we call life without his person, the love of his life, his better half," organizers said in the GoFundMe.

Guarjado has worked for Orange County Emergency Services District Number 1 for a little more than a year. He lived in Houston but commuted to Vidor, and the crew became his second family.

Guarjado and Buentello were married for almost three years. Now, he is faced with the tough task of laying her to rest.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help him pay for funeral expenses.

"Daniel now has incurred expenses that come along with loosing a loved one, as well as being out of work and living expenses." organizers said.

Organizers said Guarjado needs the community to "stand behind him and help him along."

